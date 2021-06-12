  • MORE MARKET STATS

Claims of Co-WIN system hacking, data leak ‘baseless’: Govt

By: |
June 12, 2021 3:20 PM

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Co-WIN portal facilitates the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The government on Saturday dismissed the claims of hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak as “baseless”.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the matter of the alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system has been investigated by the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Related News

Dr R S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration, has clarified that “the claims of so-called hackers on the dark web, relating to alleged hacking of the Co-WIN system and data leak, is baseless. We continue to take appropriate steps as are necessary, from time to time, to ensure that the data of the people is safe with Co-WIN.”

Co-WIN portal facilitates the national COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Claims of Co-WIN system hacking data leak ‘baseless’ Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1This Indian developer’s ‘innovation’ just won Apple’s prestigious design award
2Jio introduces 5 new ‘no daily limit’ prepaid mobility plans
3Apple bringing some macOS Monterey features ‘exclusively’ to M1 Macs as it works to slowly transition away from Intel