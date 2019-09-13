Citizen focus: Honeywell powers India’s Smart City projects

Akshay Bellare, president of Honeywell India

Honeywell has announced that it is working with the Aurangabad Industrial Township Ltd and Faridabad Smart City Ltd to run cities more effectively and improve citizens’ living standards through smart building technologies and services that seamlessly connect an array of city services, including emergency response, traffic management, road congestion, crowd monitoring, pedestrian safety, and crime prevention.

Akshay Bellare, president of Honeywell India, said, “Honeywell is proud to support the 100 Smart Cities initiative. Our Internet of Things-enabled technologies use real-time data to make the cities of AURIC and Faridabad safer and more sustainable.”

According to the United Nations, India will add 416 million people to its urban areas, and India’s urban population will exceed its rural population by the end of 2050. KPMG predicts an investment of $1 trillion by 2030 to upgrade the Indian urban infrastructure and indicated that India is expected to be the third largest construction market globally by 2030.

Smarter, connected technologies from Honeywell can be used to improve quality of life for citizens. For example, in AURIC, Honeywell established an optical fibre cable network that covers 8.45 sq. km. to support the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, Wi-Fi access points and a centralised state-of-the-art command and conAdvanced technologies help Faridabad and Aurangabad cities run more effectively while improving quality of life for citizenstrol system that will integrate various functions of city management including power, water, security, telecommunications, and other utilities. The project will also include a traffic management system, environmental sensors, solar panels, multi-service digital kiosks, and a solid waste management system.

For the Faridabad project, Honeywell supplied, installed, tested and commissioned a command and control system, and is supplying a CCTV surveillance system, automatic number plate recognition cameras, a facial recognition system, a red-light violation detection system, an adaptive traffic control system, IoT sensors for smart parking and smart roads, and cybersecurity.