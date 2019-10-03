Cisco partners with DGT to enable digital learning for NSTI students and trainers

(L-R): Sameer Garde, president, Cisco India & SAARC; Mahendra Nath Pandey, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship; Raj Kumar Singh, MoS (IC), ministry of power and ministry of new & renewable energy, and MoS in the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship; and Rajesh Aggarwal, director general, DGT

In order to succeed in a digital economy, students need to be armed with new skills, taught in new ways,” said Sameer Garde, president, Cisco India & Saarc. “Through innovative digital solutions, Cisco is effecting change on a national scale in the education system by allowing students to collaborate and offering access to crucial resources to enhance their knowledge and skill set.”

In alignment with its Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme, Cisco has signed a memorandum of understanding with DGT to bring the benefits of digital technology to six National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs). The agreement was signed between Rajesh Aggarwal, director general (training)/ additional secretary, ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship and the Cisco India president.

Under this initiative, NSTIs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, and Kanpur will be equipped with a Cisco Connected Classroom solution, that utiliaes Cisco’s Collaboration solutions like Cisco TelePresence and Cisco Webex. Garde said, “We are excited to enable learning from anywhere and on any device, in ways that reimagine what’s possible.”

The platform is aimed at providing NSTIs with access to new learning experiences like virtual field trips and specialised skill modules, guest lecturers, as well as industry-connect and mentorship programs irrespective of geographical location. Additionally, interested trainers and trainees across all ITIs will have access to new educational resources through the Bharat Skills portal, an e-learning platform, using their smartphones and other connected devices, enabling them to learn anywhere, anytime, and on any device. It will also empower students to learn on-demand from any location eliminating the boundaries that limit a student’s ability to learn. It is expected that every year, more than 20,000 trainers and trainees will benefit from this learning initiative.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, said: “Through this partnership, we are aiming to impact thousands of students by enabling the sharing of study materials, lectures, and other training resources. This deployment will help us increase collaboration, optimise our resources, and streamline administration as well.”