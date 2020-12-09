Cisco bringing 50 new upgrades to Webex video conferencing: real-time translation, noise cancellation, and more

All of the new features announced by Cisco ensure that the platform would remain secure and private. (Image: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Cisco’s Webex: Cisco’s Webex video conferencing solution has been upgraded with new features to transform the customer and employee experiences in a bid to target more users. The coronavirus pandemic has seen a surge in the demand for video conferencing solutions and Zoom and Google Meet gained on the first mover advantage. Now, Cisco has announced several new features of The All New Webex. The announcement was made during WebexOne digital collaboration conference organised by Cisco to bring together several stakeholders and discuss the future of work.

The All New Webex has been made available on Wednesday, and it is a one-stop solution for calling, meeting and messaging. During the conference, Cisco announced over 50 innovations, all within three categories – smart hybrid work experiences, intelligent customer experiences and seamless collaboration. The company aims to provide a better solution for video conferencing in the post-pandemic world where employees are more likely to switch between office and remote working often.

All of the new features announced by Cisco ensure that the platform would remain secure and private, the company said in a statement. Among the upgrades, the platform would get a noise cancellation and speech enhancement features, along with closed captioning and transcription. Moreover, the platform will now have action items and highlights, enhanced video layouts and Webex Huddle, which allows spontaneous meetings with a single click. Apart from that, several features powered by AI have been added for messaging, while the new calling features would allow users to focus on important matters. There are also new features for analytics which would deliver highly personalised insights.

In addition to all of these, the company has also announced real-time translations in as many as nine languages, immersive capabilities for sharing and body movement recognition-based in-meeting gestures.

The WebexOne conference also witnessed the announcement of new devices from Cisco. These are Webex Desk Camera, Webex Desk Hub and the Webex Desk.