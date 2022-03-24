Chronological feed returns to Instagram with ‘Following’ and ‘Favourites’ features: How it works

Instagram revealed last year that by 2016, users were missing 70% of all posts in their feed, prompting the company to develop the ranked feed.

Instagram has announced two chronological newsfeed options — Favourites and Following — that will allow users view recent posts from accounts they follow in order of posting.

The Meta Platforms-owned social media giant said users would be able to switch between Favourites and Following easily — and revert to the default Home feed showing ranked and suggested posts in a non-chronological order.

Instagram said users choosing the Following feed will only see posts from accounts they follow. The default ‘Home’ feed is designed to show ranked posts in a non-chronological order, influenced by factors such as interaction with accounts, user activity, post information, and the uploader.

“We’re always working on new ways to improve your Instagram experience,” Head of Adam Mosseri said in a blog post.

“We’ll continue to build features like Favorites and Following to give you more choice and control over what you see, and help make the time you spend on the app feel more intentional.”

Users can also access the Favourites feed that shows posts from specific accounts, such as their favourite creators or friends. Users can add up to 50 accounts from their follow list to the customisable Favourites list. Instagram said users would not be notified when they get added or removed from someone’s Favourites list. While these users’ posts will appear chronologically, Instagram revealed that these accounts will also be shown higher when the feed is switched back to default, non-chronological feed.

Feature tracker Alessandro Paluzzi first spotted the Favourites and Following feeds in September.

Instagram offered a single stream of photos, appearing chronologically, when it launched in 2010. However, with more users joining the platform, they found it difficult to see all posts from people they followed, the company said.

Instagram revealed last year that by 2016, users were missing 70% of all posts in their feed, prompting the company to develop the ranked feed.