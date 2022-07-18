Chromecast with Google TV: The new streamer in town that listens to you

As with most streaming devices, the all-new Chromecast with Google TV turns any TV into a smart TV. It’s a dongle that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and provides crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at upto 60 frames per second. It’s capable of streaming all the popular content you might want, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. With Dolby Vision, the Rs 6,399 -a-piece device offers extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content.

The latest variant comes with a voice remote, a first for the Chromecast, which puts the device on an equal footing with competitors. During my time testing the Chromecast with Google TV, I found it to be fast and responsive, and delivered excellent video quality.

What Google is trying to do with its new streamer is help people navigate entertainment choices and bring together leading local and global content into one convenient location. There’s a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote that can help users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like “how’s the weather?” or play their favourite artist on YouTube Music, all with their voice. With Google Assistant, there’s also the option to control the smart home lights to set the mood. Among the new features, Google TV’s For You tab gives personalised watch suggestions based on user’s subscriptions. Google TV’s Watchlist lets people bookmark movies and shows they want to save for later. Users can add to their Watchlist from their phone or laptop, and it will automatically get updated on the TV.

Users will have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows sorted and optimised for what they like—simply ask Google Assistant to see results from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, among others. Users can also get YouTube Premium trial of upto three months with the device to enjoy their favourite videos and music, add-free.

Key takeaways: I find Google’s updated streaming device reasonably priced, it has a simple setup (just plug, connect and stream) and is capable of streaming all the popular content you might want. The simple addition of a voice remote makes it even easier to use and operate.

SPECIFICATIONS

Compact design, crystal clear video streaming

HDMI plugs directly into TV

Supports all wireless networks: Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4Ghz/5Ghz)

Comes with a voice remote full of new features

Micro-USB power

Estimated street price: Rs 6,399