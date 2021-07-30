Chromebook shipments record 75% annual growth in Q2 2021, HP holds top spot: Canalys

With 18.6 million units, HP's overall PC shipments recorded the slowest annual growth at 2.7 per cent. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Chromebook shipments recorded a 75 per cent on-year growth to hit 11.9 million units during the second quarter of 2021, outperforming other categories, according to Canalys data. Global PC market shipments, including those of tablets, rose 10 per cent on year to 121.7 million units. The growth in shipment of tablets has started to plateau, however, as April-June saw a mere 4 per cent annual growth to 39.1 million units.

HP continued to hold the top spot in Chromebook shipments, clocking in sales of 4.3 million units and an annual growth rate of 116 per cent in Q2. Lenovo, meanwhile, shipped 2.6 million units — an 82 per cent annual growth. Acer notched an on-year growth of 83 per cent as Chromebook shipments crossed 1.8 million units. Dell and Samsung were the other two manufacturers in the top five, with the American giant the only company to record a decline in shipments.

However, the tablet market witnessed a mixed Q2. While Apple shipped 14.2 million iPads to retain its position as market leader, its performance was flat. Samsung, on the other hand, shipped 8 million units for an annual growth of 13.8 per cent. Among the top five, which also includes Amazon and Huawei, Lenovo clocked the highest growth with 78 per cent after shipping 4.7 million units.

Lenovo also recorded a staggering 23 per cent annual growth in the overall PC market of laptops, notebooks, desktops, and tablets, shipping 24.7 million units. Apple consolidated its hold on second place with a 5 per cent annual growth and shipments totalling 20.6 million units. With 18.6 million units, HP shipments recorded the slowest annual growth at 2.7 per cent. Dell and Samsung also retained their positions in a top five that was unchanged from Q1.