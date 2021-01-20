Chrome browser will now tell you when you have a weak password; details

Several under the hood changes have also been introduced by Google to Chrome 88.

Google Chrome 88: Tech giant Google has announced a slew of major updates for its Chrome 88. In an announcement on Tuesday, the search engine giant said that Chrome 88 would get improved password protections as well as features like tab search. These are among a lot of enhancements and bug fixes that Chrome 88 is about to get, including less intrusive permission requests and a better dark theme for Chrome 88 support on Windows 10. Google is also pulling the plug on FTP URLs support on Chrome.

The biggest of these updates is the improved password protections, which would now allow users to fix their weak passwords easily by identifying when a password is weak, and asking the users to replace it with a stronger password, which could then be stored in Chrome. Moreover, Chrome 88 would now also give users the opportunity to easily update multiple passwords and usernames, all at one place. This feature, however, is only available for Google Chrome desktop and iOS users for now, and would soon also be available for Android users. To access this feature, users would just have to head to Chrome Settings where they would be able to manage their saved passwords.

Several under the hood changes have also been introduced by Google to Chrome 88, like the change made to Digital Goods API. As per this, the web apps published on Google Play Store would be allowed to use Play Store billing, similar to native apps.

These changes come after Google in 2020-end announced changes that would make extensions more secure and private, changing the data accessed by extensions from the beginning of 2021, while also giving users more information regarding the data usage of extensions.

The new features now announced by Google for Chrome 88 are expected to be rolled out within the coming weeks, the search engine giant said.