Christmas gifts: Help your family get back to living life before smartphones with these five ideas

This Christmas help your friends, family unplug from technology

When Dickens published his Christmas collection in 1843, he wouldn’t have imagined in his strangest dreams that people will be watching the adaptations of his stories somewhere around 175 years ahead on something called Netflix. Now that technology has taken over our lives like never before, here’s a way you can spend the Christmas in its quintessential spirit: Splurge over stuff that will be reminiscent of the vintage era. How about taking a break from the technology?

As most of the e-tailers are gearing up for their Christmas sales, most of the consumers focus on buying gadgets as they come with hefty discounts in the season. But an offbeat gift like a book or a sweater is actually in the line of true Christmas feels. Board games like Monopoly, Clue do etc, are also a viable option to bring the family closer.

There have been numerous researches on the ill effects of technology, not only on eyes but also on emotional and mental peace. While constant contact with technology might help you check your ‘fear of missing out’, it can actually trigger stress and depression, a study says. This particular study was published in the December peer-reviewed Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology, Market Watch reported.

A gift does not actually have to be a physical entity. An experience like eating out or going to a game together also counts in gifting. The key here is to “find a shared activity that requires people to be in the moment”. An expert suggests Dartboards in indoor games as they are fun and don’t cost a lot. Having a playroom in the house could actually result in lowering down the stress that the modern living brings with it.

For culinary enthusiasts, quality kitchen equipment makes a great gift. Similarly, there are plants for the green thumbs. Literature is always fun to engage with. A hardbound edition of Harry Potter for children and Austen for adults does the trick. Clothing and Wardrobe essentials also make good gifts this Christmas.