Chinese player GOME enters Indian smartphone market with C7 and C7 Note – check price and features of the new phones

New Chinese handset: GOME enters mid-range smartphone segment

Another week, yet another Chinese handset maker that has announced its entry into the superhot Indian mobile phone segment. GOME, a fast-growing consumer electronics and smartphone retail company in China, has announced its India entry in partnership with Agaston Mobile. Promoted by mobile industry veteran Sudhir Kumar, Noida-based Agaston Mobile has already created a credible name for itself in the marketplace with its brand Tambo Mobile since its launch in early 2018.

GOME’s India venture will be its first overseas operation after successfully establishing its operations in China. GOME and Agaston have announced their C Series smartphones here, offering a unique privacy feature for consumers and will further strengthen the former’s Indian presence by bringing a range of devices across the mid-premium segment.

“GOME smartphones will be launched across retailers in India in a phased manner beginning October,” said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, Agaston Mobile India. “There are numerous players present in the Indian mobile phone segment, still there is tremendous potential for growth, especially in the mid-range segment. We want to offer good quality handsets at affordable prices. Our partnership is aimed at offering advanced technology and high-end features in the mid-premium range to Indian consumers.”

The C Series smartphone range will comprise two devices, C7 Note and C7. The GOME C7 Note comes in two versions of 2GB and 3GB RAM with 16GB and 32 GB storage respectively. The device offers a dual 4G capability and will be enabled with Oreo 8.1 out of the box. With Face Unlock and Fingerprint features as a standard offering across the range, C7 Note will be priced at `6,999 (2+16GB) and `8,499 (3+32GB). The C7 will offer 2GB RAM and 16GB inbuilt memory expandable to 64 GB for extra storage. It will be available for Rs 5,999.