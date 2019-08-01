Chinese man imprisoned for smuggling Apple products worth $1.1 million

The report also states that he wired the money from his US accounts to accounts that he held outside the country. (PC: Reuters)

A Chinese national living in the US has been sentenced to 37 months of imprisonment for smuggling over 40,000 fake Apple products in the country from China. The Chinese citizen smuggled fake iPhones, iPads and other Apple products the Department of Justice announced. After finishing his sentence, the accused Jianhua “Jeff” Li, 44, will be under one year of supervised release. The US Department of Justice revealed that the smuggling, worth $1.1 million, took place between July 2009 and February 2014. The fake products were shipped into the country separately to make sure they could evade the US Customs and Border Protection.

Li was living in the United States on a student visa, was found guilty in a New Jersey district court. He pleaded guilty on one count and accepted that he smuggled fake Apple products from China. The Chinese national was sentenced by Judge Kevin McNulty in New Ark federal court on Tuesday, 30 July 2019. Andreina Becerra, Roberto Volpe, Rosario LaMarca were involved in the scam and were sentenced for their crimes as well.

According to a report by CNET, it was revealed that Li earned more than $1.1 million by selling fake Apple products. The report also states that he wired the money from his US accounts to accounts that he held outside the country.

Apple products have been targeted by smugglers quite a few times. Earlier in the year, Apple with the help of Korean police was able to prevent a scam worth $892,000 that involved fake Apple products. The Cupertino-based tech giant will have to be more careful when it comes to dealing with fake products.

Earlier in the year, two students had allegedly scammed Apple of almost $900,000 in a scheme of selling fake iPhones. Yangyang Zhou and Quan Jiang, were the two engineering students who were responsible for this scam. Both men were studying in the US on a F1 visa.