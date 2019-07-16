China’s top mobile accessories brand now in India, hopes to shake up market

We have partnered Teleecare Network India and they will help us with distribution and marketing as well as after-sales service,” Baseus General Manager Vivian Wang said.

Chinese digital accessories firm Baseus Tuesday announced its foray into Indian market, and said it plans to set up 10 flagship stores in the country, which will help customers experience the products. The company, which will offer products in the mid and premium categories, aims to clock USD 4 million sales in the first year of operations in India. “India is an important market for Baseus and we are looking at tapping into it aggressively.

We have partnered Teleecare Network India and they will help us with distribution and marketing as well as after-sales service,” Baseus General Manager Vivian Wang said. She added that the company, which sells its products in 180 countries, had clocked revenue of USD 250 million last year. Baseus has over 600 stores across 180 countries.

It also has 100 flagship stores, which is expected to expand to 400 stores by the end of this financial year globally. Deepesh Gupta, CEO of Teleecare Network India, said they will help Baseus set up 10 stores in metros and tier I cities through the franchise route, and expand their presence through 17,000 stores in top 50 cities by the end of December. Baseus is aiming at sales of USD 4 million in the first year of operations in India, he added. The company, whose product portfolio includes audio products, power banks, smart hubs and car air purifiers, will offer products priced between Rs 700-8,000 in the Indian market.