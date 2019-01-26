China’s Guangzhou Baiyun airport enables 5G network, becoming the first 5G-covered airport

By: | Published: January 26, 2019 4:59 PM

Guangzhou Baiyun is a major airport in south China with air routes to more than 90 international and regional destinations.

China, Guangzhou Baiyun, Guangzhou Baiyun airport, 5G network, 5G-covered airport, 4G network, Industry news, technologyThe base station was built by China Unicom’s Guangzhou branch. (Reuters)

The Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China’s Guangdong Province has launched a 5G base station, making it the first 5G-covered airport in the country. The speed of the network can reach 1.14 gigabytes per second, around 50 times faster than the current 4G network, according to a test, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The base station was built by China Unicom’s Guangzhou branch. It uses Huawei’s 5G Lampsite, an in-depth radio coverage solution that supports indoor deployment in large to medium-sized sites. Guangzhou Baiyun is a major airport in south China with air routes to more than 90 international and regional destinations. In 2017, it handled more than 65.8 million passenger trips. Apart from the airport, Guangzhou also has 5G coverage in its city landmarks as well as important industrial parks.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. China’s Guangzhou Baiyun airport enables 5G network, becoming the first 5G-covered airport
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition