China’s Guangzhou Baiyun airport enables 5G network, becoming the first 5G-covered airport

The Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China’s Guangdong Province has launched a 5G base station, making it the first 5G-covered airport in the country. The speed of the network can reach 1.14 gigabytes per second, around 50 times faster than the current 4G network, according to a test, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The base station was built by China Unicom’s Guangzhou branch. It uses Huawei’s 5G Lampsite, an in-depth radio coverage solution that supports indoor deployment in large to medium-sized sites. Guangzhou Baiyun is a major airport in south China with air routes to more than 90 international and regional destinations. In 2017, it handled more than 65.8 million passenger trips. Apart from the airport, Guangzhou also has 5G coverage in its city landmarks as well as important industrial parks.