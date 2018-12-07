Child porn videos: Not possible to remove content due to end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp tells SC

The Union government had launched a portal to help victims to report complaints online. (Reuters)

It would not be possible to remove any content from WhatsApp because of the end-to-end encryption technology, the messaging platform informed the Supreme Court. This submission was made in the apex court by Kapil Sibal, senior advocate, who appeared for the platform in a suo motu public interest litigation case pertaining to child porn videos, based on a complaint filed by an NGO.

The Union government had launched a portal to help victims to report complaints online, especially offences in connection with online child pornography, child sexual abuse and sexually explicit content depicting rape and gang rapes. This government-owned portal also allows people to report complaints anonymously so that they do not feel forced or afraid to disclose their identity.

The government, in its last hearing, had informed the Supreme Court about the launch of its cyber crime portal and an all India radio campaign to spread awareness on such crimes.

Some of the actions suggested by the Centre to platforms such as Google, Facebook and Whatsapp included setting up of proactive tools that monitor auto deletion of unlawful content that can be deployed through AI tools, constituting 24X7 mechanisms to aid requisitions from the law enforcement agencies and deploying of trusted flaggers to identify and delete unlawful content.

The Centre had also suggested the appointment of an India-based contact officer as well as escalation officers. The Supreme Court order in the case says, “Everybody agreed that child pornography, gang rape and rape videos are objectionable.” The order has also directed all parties to submit a proposed SOP pertaining to the implementation of suggestions shared by the government.