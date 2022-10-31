‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk absolutely open to letting users post longer tweets, videos on Twitter

Twitter users have always wanted to have a larger character count along with the option to post longer videos with the tweets. On Saturday Elon Musk, who owns Twitter now, tweeted that he was open to allowing people to increase the character count and posting of longer videos.

can we get rid of character limits, or at least greatly expand it? One of the actual better things about wechat than Twitter. Would be better for public discourse than short fuses, no? — Daniel Ku 顧仲文 🇹🇼🇨🇦 (@danzwku) October 30, 2022

Twitter currently allows only 280 characters while writing tweets. Whereas, users can currently post videos with a time span of two minutes and 20 seconds.

Twitter owner, Musk recently tweeted that several changes may come to the platform. Other than this, he has been quite adamant about having an edit button for tweets. After much anticipation, the company released the edit button but it is not available for everyone currently.

There is a drawback to this feature, it has rolled out only for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. Users will be able to edit a tweet up to five times and only for a time span of 30 minutes once the tweet has been posted.

Apart from this, Twitter was recently spotted testing new Status options. This feature will allow users to tag their posts with additional expressions. The company is also reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to control unnecessary mentions of their accounts.

As for the new changes made after the acquisition, it has also been reported that Twitter will now charge users for a blue verification tick starting from November 7. Just after the acquisition, Elon Musk who has started calling him ‘Chief Twit’ on Twitter has assigned his employees to start working on this.

Verified users will have 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their checkmark.

With this, Twitter Blue prices will also go up in select countries where it is available. Currently, the subscription is priced at $4.99 (roughly Rs 410), and reports suggest that Twitter Blue would soon cost $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,646).

