Chess & Cloud: Why the right moves matter

Vaibhav Gawde, head—Solution Engineering, Oracle India

TOP-END performance, consistently lower costs, easy integration and smooth cloud migration have made cloud an alluring choice for businesses. However, making the right cloud choice can sometimes be tricky for an organisation, given previous IT investments, complex processes that cut across multiple departments, a number of cloud providers to choose from and the reality of hybrid IT setups.

Vaibhav Gawde, head—Solution Engineering, Oracle India, suggests that in a cloud-first world, organisations may consider cloud infrastructure as their key pawn to make the winning moves—faster innovation, better customer experience and sustained growth. “There is a reason why every grandmaster advises chess enthusiasts to not play the plan, but play the board instead. Similarly, it’s important that organisations remain always agile,” he says. “Year 2020 validated the need for rapid rethinking and swift execution. The ones that did get their moves right last year in an unprecedented business environment have been able to improve business resilience, while not losing sight of the bigger picture.”

Cloud adoption on the rise

In the last three to four quarters, there has been a noticeable surge in demand for secure cloud services. Rishu Sharma, principal analyst – Cloud and Artificial Intelligence, IDC India, says, “The current environment has been an accelerator for cloud adoption in India. While varied functions are leveraging cloud for collaboration, improved efficiencies and business outcomes, businesses are looking at cloud as a platform for digital innovation.”

How Indian ISVs stand to gain from this cloud growth

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is by far the largest component of India’s overall public cloud services market, according to IDC’s Covid-19 impact survey, with more than 56% of Indian organisations planning to increase their investments in SaaS services in the next few months. Indian independent software vendors (ISVs) with cloud-based SaaS offerings are expected to benefit greatly from this demand.

“India based ISVs are helping customers in their digital transformation journeys. It is imperative to innovate at a faster rate while de-focusing from the mundane tasks of IT management. Cloud provides this flexibility and allows them to concentrate on their core business objectives,” says Sharma.

In sync with this market demand, Oracle is positioning its cloud infrastructure as a growth accelerator for ISVs. The enterprise cloud major recently announced that a large number of Indian ISVs are choosing to run their business critical applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Midsize ISVs including GOFRUGAL, Medexpert, Ameyo, Information Dynamics, Jocata, IBSFINtech, Invensoft, TecWink, QuarkCube.IO, amongst others, recently moved to OCI to improve application performance and accelerate business growth, according to a release from the company.

Santhana Gopalan R, CTO of GOFRUGAL Technologies, a digital-first company offering cloud and mobile ERP solutions to retail, restaurant and distribution businesses, said, “With OCI, our customers have gained a more flexible, scalable and sustainable cloud platform, and have reported much better application performance, with 50% lesser spends.”

Arpit Vashishtha, head – Cloud Infrastructure, Ameyo, which offers omni-channel contact centre capabilities to over 2000 customers globally, said, “With OCI, we have overcome performance challenges and gained a high availability and scalable infrastructure, which further encourages us to offer new services to our customers. We have also reduced our costs significantly.”

In addition to performance, ISVs also look for a transparent, predictable pricing structure with their cloud provider. “Only Oracle provides the industry’s most transparent and predictable pricing structure, helping ISVs benefit from consistently lower costs,” claims Gawde.