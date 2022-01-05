CES 2022: Sony confirms name of its next VR headset, announces new Horizon game

The PlayStation VR2 will work with the PS5, while Sony detailed the controllers — officially called Sense controllers — in March.

Sony’s next VR headset will be called PlayStation VR2, the company has confirmed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan confirmed the name as part of the company’s presentation at CES 2022. The move is reminiscent of Sony first revealing the PS5 logo on the Las Vegas stage amid much fanfare.

The Japanese electronics giant still hasn’t shown off what the VR headset will look like, but some technical specifications are already available. The PlayStation VR2 will work with the PS5, while Sony detailed the controllers — officially called Sense controllers — in March. The headset will support eye tracking, haptic feedback, 90/120Hz frame rates, 4K HDR, foveated rendering, and a 110-degree field of view. It will connect to the PS5 with a single USB-C cable.

Sony also announced its first new exclusive title for PlayStation VR2 — Horizon Call of the Mountain, which will follow Horizon Forbidden West, one of the company’s tentpole releases for 2022, slated to launch next month. However, Ryan gave no indication about when the game or the headset will be released.

The Japanese company also introduced a world-first consumer QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light emitting diode) TV at the event. The TV will come in 55- and 65-inch sizes with 4K resolution.

The flagship Bravia XR A95K TV A95K will be launched with four HDMI inputs, two of which will be full HDMI 2.1. Sony has also announced that all its latest OLED TVs would support 4K gaming at a refresh rate of 120Hz, auto low latency mode, and auto HDR tone mapping when connected to a PlayStation 5. The TVs will also come with variable refresh rate out of the box instead of software updates, as was the case with previous models. However, the price of the Japanese electronics major’s new flagship is yet to be confirmed.

The company also announced its lineup of MicroLED TVs.