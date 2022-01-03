CES 2022: Samsung’s new lineup of Smart TVs set to provide platform for NFTs

While this is one of the most interesting features in Samsung’s new lineup of Smart TVs, it is not all. The tech giant has announced MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs.

As numerous companies are boarding the crypto train, it seems like Samsung has jumped on the wagon as well! While announcing the features of its new lineup of smart TVs, the South Korean company seems to have validated crypto at its own end. An NFT Aggregation Platform would debut in its latest models of Smart TVs at CES 2022. With this feature, Samsung is aiming to let users browse NFTs that are up for sale and purchase them right on their Smart TVs.

The NFTs would be fetched from various marketplaces and listed on the NFT Aggregation Platform on Samsung’s TVs, the company has said. Users would also get previews of these NFTs and information about the creators and the stories of each piece. Moreover, those who own NFTs would also be able to showcase their assets on the Samsung TVs.

While this is one of the most interesting features in Samsung’s new lineup of Smart TVs, it is not all. The tech giant has announced MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs.

MICRO LED Samsung Smart TV

The TV has been equipped with 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs for individual production of light and colour, so that users can get immersive experience while using the TV. The TV is set to be unveiled in three different sizes – 110-inch, 101-inch and 89-inch models. The TV also supports 20-bit grayscale depth and 100% of DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut support. It also has a 99.99% screen-to-body ratio, the company said.

The TV would have an Art Mode to display their favourite pieces of arts or digital photography, and it has multi-view to watch simultaneously from up to four different sources. It also Dolby Atmos to deliver great sound.

Samsung Neo QLED features and specifications

The TV has been fitted with a Neo Quantum Processor which has an advanced contrast mapping with back-light unit. This means that the TV will now be able to control lighting across 16,384 steps, the company said, which is four times the previous 4,096 steps. Neo QLED 2022 also has a Real Depth Enhancer for a better sense of realism – it determines and processes the position of an object on the screen as against its background so that a sense of depth can be created.

Apart from this, an EyeComfort mode automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen as well as its tone with the help of a built-in sensor and the information regarding sunrise and sunset. Along with a dynamic sound experience, Samsung said, “Building on OTS (Object Tracking Sound), which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen, the 2022 products will feature OTS Pro, which incorporates powerful up-firing speakers to create overhead surround sound.”

Samsung Lifestyle TVs 2022

Samsung’s Lifestyle TVs – The Frame, The Sero as well as The Serif – have a new Matte display so that the TVs offer an anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint experience to the users. While The Frame would come in sizes from 32 inches to 85 inches, The Serif would come in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches.