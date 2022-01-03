CES 2022: Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G8, Smart M8, UHD S8 monitors; Specs, features, other details

The Odyssey Neo G8 is being touted as the world’s first 4K 240Hz monitor.

Samsung has announced the Odyssey Neo G8, Smart M8, and UHD S8 monitors ahead of CES 2022. The Odyssey Neo G8 is, obviously, the cream of the crop with its 32-inch 240Hz 4K panel. With a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, the company is also offering its Quantum Mini LED backlighting in this monitor. Joining the Neo G8 are the Smart Monitor M8 with webcam and Google Duo support, as well as UHD Monitor S8 for content creators.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor: Specs, features

According to the tech giant, Odyssey is the “world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG)”. The electronics giant is aiming the monitor towards PC gamers, having a static contrast ratio of 1 million to one. The monitor also offers automatic brightness adjustment, and it has two HDMI 2.1 ports, apart from 2,000 nits of maximum brightness with a Quantum Mini LED backlighting and DisplayPort 1.4.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8: Specs, features

At the same time, the tech giant also unveiled the Smart Monitor M8, which also has a 32-inch display with 4K resolution support. It also has the optional feature of webcam which can help in better video calling, especially since the monitor comes pre-installed with apps like Google Duo, among others. “With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 provides a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station,” Samsung said.

The monitor also has Smart TV as well as productivity apps that are built right into it, so that the monitor can work for both work and entertainment. It can serve as a SmartThings control hub even without needing a PC, the company has said. “The brilliant UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness,” it added. The monitor has a thickness of 11.4mm.

Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8: Specs, features

The Samsung High Resolution Monitor S8 is available in 27-inch and 32-inch screens and it is aimed at content creators. According to Samsung, the monitor “delivers professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working”. The monitor provides support for 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and it has VESA and DisplayHDR 600 certification. Samsung has also said that the monitor is the first monitor in the world to be verified as Glare-Free by UL (Underwriter Laboratories). Both the models of monitors come with LAN ports as well as USB Type-C 90W charging.