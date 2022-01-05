CES 2022: Qualcomm announces Microsoft partnership to develop custom chips for next-gen AR glasses

The partnership doesn’t come as a surprise with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip already powering Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset since 2019.

Qualcomm has announced a partnership with Microsoft to develop a customised Snapdragon augmented reality chip that would power future AR glasses within Microsoft’s ecosystems.

“We’re announcing that we’re developing a custom augmented reality Snapdragon chip for next-generation, power-efficient, very lightweight AR glasses for the Microsoft ecosystem,” said Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said at CES 2022.

“And we’re integrating into that chip platform software from both companies: the Microsoft Mesh platform, and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. Snapdragon Spaces will be fully integrated into Microsoft Mesh, and this platform will be available for next-generation lightweight glasses.”

The partnership doesn’t come as a surprise with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 chip already powering Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 headset since 2019. Qualcomm has in recent years increased focus and development of specialty AR and VR chips, including the Snapdragon XR2 powering the Oculus Quest 2. The San Diego-based company previously worked with the PC maker on bespoke chips such as the customised SQ1 and SQ2 processors for the Surface Pro X.

The support for Snapdragon Spaces XR and Microsoft Mesh platform is notable as both offer interesting mixed reality use cases spanning multiple devices. Mesh already has a cross-platform VR/AR system to connect between virtual reality headsets, smartphones, tablets, and PCs, while Spaces specifically targets integrating Qualcomm-powered smartphones as a “second screen” for mixed reality.

Considering Qualcomm specifically highlighted the upcoming collaboration as focusing on ultra-light augmented reality glasses could be an indication that the two have big plans to integrate future projects into a broader and more connected digital world.

Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor — said to be the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 GB download speeds on compatible networks — during the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit last month. The new processor is its 5G mobile platform for next-gen flagship Android devices.