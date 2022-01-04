CES 2022 Live updates: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G to Jabra Elite 4 Active, all the top announcements

Live

Financial Express Online is bringing you all the top announcements from CES 2022, as they happen.

CES 2022 is officially underway, bringing with it, a slew of exciting, awe-inspiring, some even too-good-to-be-commercialised product showcases from some of the biggest technology companies around the world, all under one roof. Smartphones, 8K TVs, fancy monitors and remotes, robots, you name it. While last year, the trade show was strictly virtual, this year, the Consumer Technology Association chose to make CES a physical event. Though with many companies pulling out of in-person attendance amid Omicron surge, CES in 2022 will have a much smaller scale than usual physically. That’s not to say, that’s keeping CES 2022 short on big announcements.

Per convention, many companies from Samsung to Jabra, LG, and more, have begun announcing their cool and wacky products ahead of D-day which is January 5 for CES 2022. The trade show will wrap up on January 7, which is a day earlier than before (CES 2022 was initially pegged from January 5-8), as an additional safety measure to the ongoing health protocols put in place for the event amid a looming pandemic.

Financial Express Online will be tracking all the new products and innovations live in this blog, keeping you up-to-speed with all the top announcements from CES 2022. So, be sure to bookmark this page for all the big updates.