CES 2022 Live updates: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G to Jabra Elite 4 Active, all the top announcements

CES 2022 is officially underway, bringing with it, a slew of exciting, awe-inspiring, some even too-good-to-be-commercialised product showcases from some of the biggest technology companies around the world, all under one roof. Smartphones, 8K TVs, fancy monitors and remotes, robots, you name it. While last year, the trade show was strictly virtual, this year, the Consumer Technology Association chose to make CES a physical event. Though with many companies pulling out of in-person attendance amid Omicron surge, CES in 2022 will have a much smaller scale than usual physically. That’s not to say, that’s keeping CES 2022 short on big announcements.
Per convention, many companies from Samsung to Jabra, LG, and more, have begun announcing their cool and wacky products ahead of D-day which is January 5 for CES 2022. The trade show will wrap up on January 7, which is a day earlier than before (CES 2022 was initially pegged from January 5-8), as an additional safety measure to the ongoing health protocols put in place for the event amid a looming pandemic.
Financial Express Online will be tracking all the new products and innovations live in this blog, keeping you up-to-speed with all the top announcements from CES 2022. So, be sure to bookmark this page for all the big updates.
Korean tech giant Samsung has returned to CES with its Eco Remote with added RF harvesting capabilities that helps the remote to preserve its charge by collecting radio waves from routers.
At CES 2022, Jabra is launching the Elite 4 Active, wireless earbuds that are simultaneously being made available for buying globally including in India. The Elite 4 Active are technically affordable wireless earbuds – they'll cost Rs 10,999 in India – but they punch way above their weight class in hardware.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has officially arrived after months of leaks and speculations. This is the phone that will replace the fantastic S20 FE from 2020. Unlike the S20 FE, Samsung is not launching any LTE S21 FE this time. FE is short for "Fan Edition."
The TV has been fitted with a Neo Quantum Processor which has an advanced contrast mapping with back-light unit. This means that the TV will now be able to control lighting across 16,384 steps.
The TV has been equipped with 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs for individual production of light and colour, so that users can get immersive experience while using the TV. The TV is set to be unveiled in three different sizes – 110-inch, 101-inch and 89-inch models.
While announcing the features of its new lineup of smart TVs, the South Korean company seems to have validated crypto at its own end. An NFT Aggregation Platform would debut in its latest models of Smart TVs at CES 2022. With this feature, Samsung is aiming to let users browse NFTs that are up for sale and purchase them right on their Smart TVs.
Samsung has announced the Odyssey Neo G8, Smart M8, and UHD S8 monitors ahead of CES 2022. The Odyssey Neo G8 is, obviously, the cream of the crop with its 32-inch 240Hz 4K panel. Joining the Neo G8 are the Smart Monitor M8 with webcam and Google Duo support, as well as UHD Monitor S8 for content creators.