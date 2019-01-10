CES 2019: Sony introduces monstrous 4K OLED TVs that give off sound from screen, 8K LCD models also unveiled

Source: Sony

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 continues to have big surprises. Sony has announced the new Z9G 8K (LCD) that is available in gigantic 85-inches and 98-inches display sizes while its new A9G 4K OLED TV comes in more standard 55-inches, 65-inches, and 77-inch sizes.

Both new ranges have the same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate which was also present in the first Master Series TV. The company says it that it “has a unique algorithm specially developed for 8K that can intelligently detect and analyze each object in the picture, resulting in exceptional detail and contrast for a more realistic picture that represents the creators’ intent,” reported The Verge.

The massive Z9G is Sony’s first consumer-bound 8K TV, leading the company to create new technology to achieve optimal picture from its 33 million pixels in the display which include a Backlight Master Drive feature and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO.

The ultra-dense LED modules The Backlight Master Drive on the Z9G are controlled independently, which helps with crystal contrast. To make full use of this backlight system, the Dynamic Range PRO optimises the saved energy to boost the brightness, according to the company in the report. Sony also said that that it has built a proprietary algorithm to upgrade 4K content to near-8K quality.

Considering the Z9G is an LCD TV, it, as expected, cannot replicate the impressive display quality with infinite blacks of Sony’s OLEDs. Moreover, the Sony OLEDs have sound drivers behind the display panel that belts out the sound from the screen itself, which means there are no speakers on the OLED TV models.

To try and replicate the same, Sony has installed four front-facing speakers on the LCD range, which on the bottom and on the top, reported The Verge. The company says that the speakers are calibrated to mimic the same sound as the Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology of OLED. In addition, a center audio mode is available in case the customer already has a sound system, just as the TV takes over as the center audio channel.

Sony’s A9G OLED, on the other hand, has a different story. The Sony’s A9G OLED is all about pixel count or resolution; image quality is its USP.

OLED pnels are known for its colour quality and contrast, and of course – the super-wide viewing angles. Sony says that if it is mounted, the A9G “is designed so that it appears to be floating on the wall, leaving only the brilliance of its picture.”

Both TV lines that Sony introduced this week have Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced, and Dolby Vision / Atmos in the offering; both ranges run Android TV. However, the company is yet to announce its final pricing and release details for the latest additions for the Master Series’ latest additions.