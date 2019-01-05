CES 2019, biggest tech show of the year, kicks off January 8: What to expect from phone industry

CES 2019 is set to kick off on January 8

CES, one of the biggest tech events of the year, is just around the corner. With the fresh year comes a deluge of launches, announcements, and showcases of some of the wackiest, coolest, and super futuristic gadgets. However, the Consumer Electronics Show is becoming more of an incremental event that serves as a platform to the leading, as well as budding, companies to come up with things that we have probably seen before. The CES 2019 is expected to see the companies stressing more on Artificial Intelligence, smart homes, machine learning, and most importantly the onset of 5G communications throughout the world by the first half of this year.

The official beginning of the CES 2019 is set for January 8 and it will conclude on January 11. However, companies such as LG and Asus have already begun to ring in the ceremonious event so that their products get enough limelight before the rush begins. The focus will be more on the devices such as smart speakers, smart TVs, display speakers, PCs, laptops, and finally the foldable phones that nearly every tech company is longing for in its 2019 wishlist.

The mobile phones, both smart and dumbed-down, will see a highlighted display, more so because they are, let’s agree, the biggest driver in the consumer tech industry. The companies are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence in the smartphone industry, irrespective of the reception they evaluate in various markets. Last year, we some quirkiest smartphones such as the Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X, and Palm Phone. But this year is going to be all about the new dynamism in the form factor of the phone.

The biggest shift is the introduction of foldable phones, after years of anticipation around how it can be implemented. Much before Samsung, which actually created all the hype around foldable phones for the very first time, a less popular company Royole stunned the tech world with the launch of world’s first foldable smartphone, the FlexPai. But it was rather a novelty and the companies will look to capitalise on the hype around in the form of more evolved and better-looking foldable smartphones. While some companies will choose to launch their new devices in the open, some revelations will be made behind closed doors.

Apart from the foldable smartphones, another trend that was quickly caught up last year was the notch display. Notches on smartphone display have come a long way – from the broad tray-like notch on iPhone X and Android smartphones that followed to the infamous ‘bathtub’ notch on Google Pixel 3 XL to the ‘waterdrop’ or ‘teardrop’ notch. While this will majorly be something we will see on smartphones at the CES, the newest remodelling of notch – the hole-punch camera could also be on display at large. The smartphones will dual displays, such as the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, could also be a thing at the CES 2019. In any case, we will be covering the CES 2019, so stay tuned.