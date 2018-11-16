CERT-In, other Internet security companies to deliberate on attacks on govts, industries at AVAR 2018

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 3:41 PM

Speakers at the AVAR 2018 international cyber security conference will discuss advanced persistent targeted attacks on governments and industries to security for smart cars in the Internet of Things (IoT), said a city-based cyber security major.

Speakers at the AVAR 2018 international cyber security conference will discuss advanced persistent targeted attacks on governments and industries to security for smart cars in the Internet of Things (IoT), said a city-based cyber security major. India’s K7 Computing will host and organise the three-day conference in association with CERT-In (India’s Computer Emergency Response Team), the company said in a statement issued here on Friday.

It said the 21st Association of the anti-Virus Asia Researchers International Conference, popularly known as AVAR, will be held between November 28 to 30 in Goa.

The theme this year will be “The Dynamic Security Ecosystem”.

AVAR 2018 will provide a platform for 67 speakers from 25 different international security companies to present 41 cutting-edge cybersecurity topics.

“We strongly believe in spreading awareness on the need for wide adoption of cybersecurity solutions to protect data and devices,” J. Kesavardhanan, MD and CEO, K7 Computing, said in the statement.

“AVAR gives us a great opportunity to drive our cybersecurity mandate, bringing the industry together to discuss and develop an advanced roadmap to curb cyber threats.”

Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In, said: “AVAR is an important technical platform to bring the global cybersecurity industry together to discuss and brainstorm on the technical way forward to deal with the evolving threat landscape.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. CERT-In, other Internet security companies to deliberate on attacks on govts, industries at AVAR 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition