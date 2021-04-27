CEO Tim Cook says Apple will donate to help India fight COVID-19

Cook, at this stage, did not detail exactly what steps the iPhone maker would take. (File image)

Tim Cook: Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook has stepped forward and expressed his concern regarding the situation of the second wave of coronavirus currently ongoing in India. Calling the current condition of surge in cases in India “devastating”, Cook said that the company’s thoughts were with all of the medical workers, the employees of Apple as well as all the people who were currently fighting with this pandemic. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, he also asserted that Cupertino would be donating funds in order to support the carrying out of relief operations on the ground in India.

However, Cook, at this stage, did not detail exactly what steps the iPhone maker would take in order to help the people of the country.

Notably, Tim Cook’s commitment to help India during this tough phase has come a day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also asserted their continued efforts in helping India fight against this pandemic.

Nadella had said that he was heartbroken to see the situation that India was in, and asserted that Microsoft would continue to use its voice as well as technology to help people amid this crisis. He also praised the Biden government for finally deciding to mobilise help to India after having taken an “Americans first” stance initially and restricting the export of raw materials for the manufacture of AstraZeneca vaccine in India.

Pichai said the search engine giant and its employees were pledging a total of Rs 135 crore additional funding in various schemes, including via UNICEF for medical supplies like oxygen and testing equipment and via a grant to Give India, so that the monetary aid can go directly to those underprivileged families who require help on the ground amid this much more dangerous second wave of the virus, and are currently unable to support themselves.