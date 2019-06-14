Centre to soon decide on Huawei participation on 5G rollout

By: |
Published: June 14, 2019 12:12:55 AM

The source further said a decision has to be taken in India’s interests keeping in view the country’s capabilities, commercial and strategic requirements.

The trials for 5G are set to commence by the end of this monthThe trials for 5G are set to commence by the end of this month

The government is expected to take a decision soon regarding the participation of Huawei in 5G rollouts across the country. A committee under the principle scientific advisor was formed to look into the issue and it is likely to submit its report in the next few days. “The committee had a very detailed consultation on Thursday and we have got the inputs of all the departments. Soon, the report will be submitted to the government,” said a source.

The source further said a decision has to be taken in India’s interests keeping in view the country’s capabilities, commercial and strategic requirements. “The idea is we will not compromise on our security requirements but will take a considered view based on a number of factors, including geo-political, commercial as well as what manner can Indian standards, Indian IPRs and Indian patents also be integrated into 5G potential,” the source added.

The trials for 5G are set to commence by the end of this month or early next month as the department of telecommunications (DoT) has finalised its policy regarding allotment of test spectrum. A decision over Huawei participation will be taken before that.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Centre to soon decide on Huawei participation on 5G rollout
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop