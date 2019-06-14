Centre to soon decide on Huawei participation on 5G rollout

The government is expected to take a decision soon regarding the participation of Huawei in 5G rollouts across the country. A committee under the principle scientific advisor was formed to look into the issue and it is likely to submit its report in the next few days. \u201cThe committee had a very detailed consultation on Thursday and we have got the inputs of all the departments. Soon, the report will be submitted to the government,\u201d said a source. The source further said a decision has to be taken in India\u2019s interests keeping in view the country\u2019s capabilities, commercial and strategic requirements. \u201cThe idea is we will not compromise on our security requirements but will take a considered view based on a number of factors, including geo-political, commercial as well as what manner can Indian standards, Indian IPRs and Indian patents also be integrated into 5G potential,\u201d the source added. The trials for 5G are set to commence by the end of this month or early next month as the department of telecommunications (DoT) has finalised its policy regarding allotment of test spectrum. A decision over Huawei participation will be taken before that.