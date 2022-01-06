Cellecor AceFit A3 Pro: Get a better handle on your health

From tracking fitness to monitoring health, the AceFit A3 Pro does it all with great accuracy

Nowadays, a smartwatch is far more than a timepiece. It’s like a wrist-worn minicomputer that can notify you —via a wireless connection—of incoming calls, texts, instant messages, and social network updates. Take for instance, the AceFit A3 Pro from Cellecor; a swanky and sophisticated wrist-wear that, in addition to performing all the basic functions you would expect from a smartwatch, is a specially designed sport model watch with Bluetooth 5.0 and a polymer battery with a normal use time of 7-10 days. It retails for Rs 2,949, incorporates a host of smartphone features and intelligent motion sensors technology. The sensors keep track of the user’s fitness and lifestyle.

The A3 Pro is a feature-rich watch that boasts a stylish design. As for aesthetics, it has a classic round watch design with a physical button on the right. The watch has a comfortable strap that is fit for users engaging in light and heavy sports activities, ranging from walking, yoga, swimming, basketball, and mountaineering. The watch has a simple interface that is easy to decipher. It comes with a pedometer, sedentary reminder, sleep and blood oxygen monitor, a stopwatch, and drinks reminder to help the user maintain a healthy lifestyle. The A3 Pro watch has IP68 waterproofing, a TFT/IPS true colour screen whose LCD lightness and off-screen time can be adjusted, a mobile APP-GPS, and a flashlight. It has a lot of smartphone features —weather updates, phone call/SMS notification/rejection/reminder, music control, remote camera and a Do Not Disturb mode.

In terms of battery life, the A3 Pro easily lasted close to 10 days of moderate usage at my end. It charges surprisingly quickly too. I synced it with my Android phone and the watch is quite accurate when it comes to capturing the vital health parameters. If you’re looking to leave your phone behind while measuring advanced metrics for just about any workout, the A3 Pro is worth the price. It has an attractive design with a large display, plenty of health and activity features and a battery life that lasts for days.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,949