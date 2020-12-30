Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Google! Company invites India users for YouTube virtual party

Users can also access the virtual party by directly going to YouTube and searching for 'Hello 2021 India'.

Google has planned a virtual New Year’s eve party and is inviting Indian users to join YouTube on December 31. The virtual New Year’s celebration is called ‘Hello 2021 India’ and the event is set to premiere at 11pm IST on December 31 on YouTube. The virtual celebration will feature performances from celebrities including rapper Badshah, actor Tiger Shroff, and singer Jonita Gandhi. The celebrations will be hosted by comedian Zakir Khan.

Users in India can attend the New Year’s Eve virtual party on YouTube by opening a fresh Google Search page. On the search page, there will be a link below ‘Google Search’ and ‘I’m Feeling Lucky’ that will read “Hello 2021: Join YouTube’s New Year’s Eve party tomorrow”. Users can also access the virtual party by directly going to YouTube and searching for ‘Hello 2021 India’. YouTube Originals is presenting this virtual party.

The party is expected to have performances from singers Benny Dayal, Aastha Gill, and Akasa, along with music band Thaikkudam Bridge and actress Alaya F. Users wanting to attend it can also set a reminder for the virtual event. This can be done by tapping on the Set Reminder popup which will appear when the YouTube link is clicked. The company has also started a live chat for the event on YouTube.

Apart from this, Google has also launched a party popper icon. This icon appears when a user will search ‘New Year’s Eve’ on Google’s search bar. Upon clicking the icon, confetti that fills the screen is released for a few seconds along with a popping sound. This is expected to create a proper party like virtual celebration.