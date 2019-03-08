Three mobile apps to help students nail CBSE, ICSE, and state board exams

Now that 10th and 12th board exams are breathing over shoulders of the students – they are probably studying, revising and re-revising the subjects over and over again. Apart from the stress of appearing and performing well in the exams, let’s be honest, it can often get boring.

Obviously, due to the stress, one does not just want to think about anything else. Then why not try playing with mobile apps, which will not just help with the preparation but also make it interesting and will definitely cut through the boredom.

Here are three Android apps that will help students with their preparation for board exams and, maybe, even boost the confidence level:

Extramarks – The Learning App

This app is launched by Extramarks Education India Pvt Ltd which you can personalise according to your need. The app covers learning courses from Kindergarten to Class 12th of ICSE and CBSE, and of two state boards – AP and Tamil Nadu.

Along with that the 12th science students who are looking forward to cracking engineering or medical entrance exams – Extramarks have them covered as well. Under the IIT JEE section there are two options – JEE Main and Advanced, and in the Medical Entrance Exam part, they have courses for NEET and AIIMS.

Under each of these sections and sub-sections, one will find several chapters on several subjects, be it, Physics, Chemistry, Maths or Biology. Within each of the chapters are divided into three parts – learn, practice and test, one can choose as per his need.

If you are looking to practice – there will be a section with all possible questions and answers, solutions provided by the concerned boards along with practice papers. After solving a set of questions, the student will be provided with his progress analysis and a breakdown of where he needs to improve.

But what makes it even more interesting is the fact that you can even challenge your friends on the app! You can challenge a friend, and he can take up the challenge later at his or her own convenience.

It can also be played real-time with multiplayer – especially for the MCQ questions, and a winner is declared after the test. Doesn’t that sound interesting?

Meritnation

Meritnation is another popular app amongst the students and it lets you learn through videos! Here also, you can customise as per your standard. However, unlike Extramarks they only have the ‘key’ subjects covered, like, Physics, chemistry, biology, Maths, Economics.

Apart from that one can also get previous years question papers, notes, and videos. You can also take tests, the solutions of which are also provided. If in doubt, there is a dedicated section for asking questions – where all your doubts will be cleared.

BYJU’s – The learning App

Everyone knows about BYJU’s – in its learning app, one will get study material for state boards, NEET, JEE and even IAS, GMAT, GRE. You can also take tests, quizzes and practice lessons like all other apps.

BYJU’s also provides an in-depth learning analysis of all the subjects based on the tests taken and even provide All India Ranks to the students.

The apps would assist the ongoing learning and revisioning process for the upcoming board exams. Also, all the very best for board exams!