Casio G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch with heart rate monitor launched in India; details

Representational image

Casio has launched the G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with integrated GPS, five sensor functions, and solar and USB charging as well. This features an optical sensor for calculating heart rate. The G-Shock range is known for its rugged exterior, and the G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 watch has a shock-resistant construction that protects the glass and buttons from direct shock. The watch is using a waterproof charging terminal which provides water-resistance of 200 m.

The G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 watch has a circular dial and comes with multiple buttons. The device comes with a heart rate sensor as mentioned above, and also offers VO2 max measurement – which essentially uses heart rate and running speed to calculate the maximum consumable oxygen intake per kilogram of body weight in one minute. There’s a built-in miniature sensor that takes compass bearing, altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature measurements.

The additional acceleration sensor measures the count of steps and traveling distance. There’s built-in GPS feature for better tracking and a vibration notification function helps users to get updates about mobile calls, emails, and messages linked to Bluetooth.

The watch can run in Time Mode through solar charging which only allows measuring steps and notification functions. Besides this, the device can be charged backward through a USB port. The company notes that the watch can last for up to 14 hours with 2.5 hours of charging. The G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000, as described, supports water resistance of 20 bar and can withstand 200m underwater.

For better operation, the G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 has an HD Memory-in-Pixel (MIP) LCD display with high-contrast and large non-slip buttons. There’s a curved back cover that looks carefully at the back of the hand, and for comfort, it has a soft urethane band. The watch supports daily-use solar-powered charging.

The G-Shock G-Squad GBD-H1000 is priced in India at Rs 39,995. It’s available in bands White and Black, and it’s already available for sale through the CasioIndiaShop website and Amazon.