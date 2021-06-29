Carl Pei’s Nothing brand to launch its first product, Ear 1 TWS earbuds on July 27

The product will launch in India at the same time as global markets.

Carl Pei’s consumer tech company, Nothing, said on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) that it will launch its debut product, the Ear 1 truly wireless earbuds on July 27. The product will launch in India at the same time as global markets. “On Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 18:30 IST we will be revealing the first device in our ecosystem, true wireless earbuds Nothing Ear 1,” Nothing said in a press release.

Nothing had confirmed in May that it will launch the Ear 1 globally in June but the launch was later postponed as there were a “few things left to finalise” as per a tweet by Pei. The former OnePlus co-founder had said the launch will take place a “bit later this summer.”

For its India distribution and sales, the company has tied up with Walmart-owned Flipkart.

“For the upcoming launch of Ear 1, we are excited to partner with Flipkart as we mark Nothing’s entry in India.,” Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India had recently said, adding “Flipkart’s pan-India supply chain will be instrumental in reaching Nothing customers and delivering a superior end-to-end product experience, which is very important to us.”

Firsts are always special. Our first product. Our first launch event. The first real chance for us to show the world what Nothing is about. #SoundOfChange arrives on 27 July.

Nothing has briefly teased the Ear 1 and shown off a concept render sharing its minimalist design philosophy with the world. The product will come without any “unnecessary branding” on the surface, it has said, instead it will have “stripped-down aesthetics” that would apparently echo Nothing’s “raw ambition to change the market” that is seemingly “begging for differentiation.” But it is yet to share more. More concrete details to be precise.

Nothing has reiterated time and again that the earbuds will be part of a bigger, more diverse portfolio of hardware products that it will launch in the days to come. “The earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories,” and the earphones market will be “a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”