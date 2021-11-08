Career Journey: Tapping tech to retain and grow talent

Deepa Param Singhal

In recent times, there has been a greater emphasis on exploring new and advanced technologies when it comes to improving HR processes while supporting and promoting the workforce. The ultimate aim is to help them enhance employee productivity and skills while ensuring mental well-being and work satisfaction. Around 97% of respondents from India want technology to define their future, according to the fourth annual ‘AI at work’ study conducted by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence and HR research and advisory firm. The findings are based on a study conducted across 14,639 people that included survey employees, managers, HR leaders, and C-Suite executives across 13 countries to explore the evolving relationship between humans and technology in the workplace.

The study further finds, 92% of Indian respondents (employees) believe robots can help them advance in their careers better than humans. Less than half of employees (44%) believe robots are better at giving unbiased recommendations, delivering resources tailored to current skills or goals (46%), quickly answering questions about their career (50%), and 44% are finding new jobs that match their current skills.

Talking about the role of emerging technology in career development, Deepa Param Singhal, VP, CX and HCM, Oracle India said, “In India, people find technology as the most convenient source that can help define their future. People prefer robots over humans because robots are recognised as unbiased and give rationale recommendations, support their careers and help in searching new jobs that fit best as per their current skills.”

Elaborating further, Singhal says, “Throughout the pandemic era, technology has greatly benefited and revolutionised organisations, from the most fundamental activities such as communicat- ion and documentation to more complicated tasks such as financial decision-making and management-oriented judgments. Emerging technology, notably AI, is at the heart of this, creating countless options for people and companies to make data-driven career decisions. New-age technologies can assist workers by providing them with a comprehensive perspective of their existing skillset, areas that require additional effort, emerging skill sets, and the ability to focus on overall career development, all based on data insights and analytics.”

The workforce has never been more dynamic or open to new ideas than it is now, as the pandemic has brought things into perspective, the definition of success has transformed, and people are ready to reclaim control of their life. It’s worth mentioning that 96% (Indian respondents) of those polled indicated they used the past year to reflect on their personal and professional life. The poll also uncovered fascinating data concerning skill enhancement, such as the fact that internationally, 97% of Indians are ready to make changes in their professional lives. Around 58% of Indian respondents said they want to learn new skills and further their education. These figures indicate that employees are eager to take on extra duties and are seeking to expand their knowledge base and to do so 80% are willing to give up their vacation time, 77% are willing to forego a monetary bonus and 76% even willing to give up part of their salary.

Sharing her views on the skill enhancement, Singhal said, “Organisations and employees must collaborate on skill development; it is an integrated process in which HR leaders must create opportunities for employees to progress while people must actively participate in learning and training while considering industry trends. HR is in the driver’s seat today, armed with cutting-edge technologies to guide businesses into the future. For instance, Oracle solutions like Dynamic Skills and Journeys provide a holistic view of employee journeys from hire to retire. Success is now aligned with achieving work-life balance, prioritising mental health, and having flexibility over when and where they work is key.”

Along with skill and career development, mental well-being and psychological satisfaction have become important factors for the global workforce. According to the study, 96% of India respondents said that the definition of success has changed for them since the pandemic. With success now more aligned with achieving work-life balance, prioritising mental health, and having flexibility over when and where they work is the key.