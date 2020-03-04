Captivating night mode photo shot by Mumbai man set to feature on Apple billboards around the world

The low-light photo shot using an iPhone 11 Pro. (Apple)

Apple has taken a huge leap in smartphone photography with its current iPhone 11 lineup. The iPhone 11 lineup, that has the vanilla iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, is receiving rave reviews from users and critics. But Apple has always taken smartphone photography very seriously – and it has always celebrated photos shot using its iPhones by the average user. One of the ways that it has been doing that is through photo contests.

With the iPhone 11 lineup, Apple seems to be really stressing on its low-light photography skills, aka night mode. As it should, because night mode on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max is pretty good. To hype it up some more, Apple recently announced a night mode photo challenge and as expected, it received ‘thousands’ of submissions from around the world – including from India.

The submissions went through a curated panel of judges who ultimately chose six winners. One of them was Mumbai-based Mitsun Soni, who shot a rather captivating night mode photo of a tree with deep rich red hues under the night sky. With only a few street lights behind it for light source, the low-light photo shot using an iPhone 11 Pro by Mitsun Soni was praised for its ‘otherworldly’ quality and ‘beautiful’ composition.

One of the judges said., it felt like a still from a sci-fi film. It almost felt like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame, said another.

Mitsun Soni’s submission will now feature in a gallery on Apple.com website and Apple’s official Instagram account. And, it will appear on iPhone 11 billboards around the world. Mitsun Soni’s submission will join submissions made by five others from China, Russia and Spain.