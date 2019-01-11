Can’t pay for Prime Video subscription? Amazon’s IMDb launches its own streaming service for free

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 4:16 PM

The catalogue is largely filled with old classics, popular movies, and IMDb original programmes. This could be a substitute for the customers who don't wish to pay for Amazon Prime Video service yet wouldn't mind watching a rather limited assortment of movies interrupted by advertisements.

Source: IMDb website

Movie buffs prefer IMDb when it comes to checking details for a film, but the Amazon-owned company has now decided to finally dip its toes in the streaming video arena. The company has announced the launch of Freedive, its free streaming platform supported by periodic ad breaks. The catalogue is largely filled with old classics, popular movies, and IMDb original programmes. This could be a substitute for the customers who don’t wish to pay for Amazon Prime Video service yet wouldn’t mind watching a rather limited assortment of movies interrupted by advertisements.

The films and TV shows offered as a part of this service are open for users registered with IMDb or Amazon and those who own Amazon Fire TVs, only in the US. Users must note that the list of compatible devices has remained same as the list for Prime Video. Amazon Fire TV owners will find a new icon in the “Your Apps & Channels” section. They can also command their voice assistant, “Alexa, go to Freedive.”

The service was first reported in 2018 and it was speculated that Amazon would be announcing the ad-supported service to help the company deepen its roots in the television advertising market that is estimated to be at $70 billion-per-year. IMDb has also said that the company will continue to offer new services on the site which will also notify on the film’s page whether it’s available on Freedive.

Here’s how Freedive works

The latest offering by IMBd follows similar free, ad-supported platforms such as Vudu’s Movies, Tubi, On Us, or Free-to-Watch selection by YouTube.

Freedive classifies films into categories like Movies for the Whole Family, Hits of the ‘80s, Chills and Thrills, Sci-Fi among others. The selection offers films such as Memento, Drive, Adaptation, Foxcatcher, and Big Fish beside TV shows such as Quantum Leap, Fringe and Heroes.

Moreover, Freedive has original projects too which include No Small Parts and The IMDb Show.

