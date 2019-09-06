Can’t get a Tinder match? Try Facebook Dating to find partners – here’s how

The social media giant claims that users will be suggested matches on the basis of their preferences.

Facebook Dating has launched in the US and it looks to compete with apps such as Bumble, Tinder, Aisle, and many others. The burning question for all users is how this feature will work. To answer this question, customers will have to understand the feature will be available as a new tab in the Facebook app. Users will have to make a completely new profile that will be separate from their Facebook account. Users can meet people for dates by choosing friends of friends or complete strangers if they are not comfortable with the former.

The social media giant claims that users will be suggested matches on the basis of their preferences. When you create your profile, Facebook will take into account your interests and the Facebook activities that you currently have as a measure to suggest matches for you. Facebook Dating will also let users to match with people on their friend list by using the secret crush feature, which will allow users to match with up to nine Facebook friends or Instagram followers.

Facebook will allow you to send a like to the person that you are interested in and you can send a message along with it. It will be a match if you both like each other and then you can begin chatting. Tinder and Bumble are two of the most popular dating apps globally but with Facebook entering the dating space, it could be a serious competitor to both these apps.

Facebook already has a huge database that will give it a huge advantage and can help gain more subscribers. But with privacy concerns hitting the social media giant several times, Mark Zuckerberg-led giant will have to make sure it puts privacy as a top criterion for all its subscribers, including the new ones for dating.