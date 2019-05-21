Can’t decide which Redmi Note 7 phone to buy? Xiaomi has a solution

Redmi Note 7S was added to the Xiaomi’s budget segment on Monday at a live-streamed event. Starting at Rs 10,999, the Redmi Note 7S brings the 48-megapixel camera to an even more affordable segment but inevitably led to a confusing overlap of smartphones under the Redmi Note umbrella. There are three members to the Redmi Note family right now – the Redmi Note 7, the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the latest Redmi Note 7S – all positioned at the price points that almost seem gapless.

The sentiment is shared by many Xiaomi users who took to Twitter to question Xiaomi on some clarity on the Redmi Note phones that are sporadic within the Rs 10,000 – Rs 17,000 bracket. Xiaomi seems to have listened to these requests and come up with an easy solution to stop the perplexity among the buyers. As a result, Redmi Note 7 is set to be discontinued in favour of the Redmi Note 7S that offers marginally better specifications.

According to some Xiaomi officials, the Redmi Note 7 will be ‘phased out’ soon. The Redmi Note 7 is still available to buy across online and offline platforms but the process of replacing it with the Redmi Note 7S is expected to begin soon. This definitely makes sense for Xiaomi that has been focusing on its products under Rs 20,000 – a highly crowded space for smartphones in India, accounting for maximum sales for the average flat price of about Rs 7,000, as per IDC data.

This will bring clarity to how the Redmi Note phones are placed at different price spots in India. With the Redmi Note 7 moving out of sight, the Redmi Note 7S will be the base model for the series, starting at Rs 10,999. The other end of the price spectrum for Redmi Note phones is Rs 16,999, which is the price for the top-end Redmi Note 7 Pro variant.