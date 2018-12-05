Can’t book hotels amid row against MakeMyTrip, Goibibo? Here are top three alternatives

It’s business as usual!

Nearly 270 hoteliers have boycotted MakeMyTrip and Goibibo in Ahmedabad city. The Hotels and Restaurants Association (HRA) in Gujarat have decided to stop taking any bookings from the two major online hotel booking portals from December 01 alleging heavy commission and discounts.

Abhijeet Deshmukh, spokesperson, HRA – Gujarat said that around 550 hotels in Ahmedabad are listed on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. Out of these, 270 hotels, having room tariffs ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000, have decided to protest against the portals.

And if the situation gets from bad to worse, what would a desperate traveller do?

1. Expedia

Being one of the leading portals for booking rooms in hotels online, Expedia has a huge number of hotel partners, from lower segment to premium segment.

In addition, the website also books flights, rental cars and even a service called ‘things to do’ near the hotel you booked. The website also provides verified pictures, room features, hotel facilities, and nearby tourist places. The website also gets plenty of reviews.

The Expedia app is rated 3+ in Google Play store. It’s also available on App Store.

2. Yatra

Yatra.com is India’s very own online travel portal offering air tickets to hotel rooms, holiday packages, buses and even car rentals. As per its website, “Yatra.com provides reservation facility for more than 50,176 hotels in India and over 500,000 hotels around the world. The portal has reached to such a height that the company is doing 20,000 domestic tickets and 7500 hotels and holiday packages a day.”

Yatra is also available as an app in Google Play store and has a rating of 3+. Its app is also available for the iOS users.

3. ixigo

ixigo is another Indian website which aggregates and compares real-time travel information, prices, and availability for flights, trains, buses, room availability. In December 2018, its official Twitter handle, tweeted, “With over 25 mn monthly active users, ixigo becomes a market leader in the online travel space in India and the most downloaded travel app in the country.”

As per its app listing on Google Play store, users can “earn ixigo money and get the best offers on flight airfare from all travel apps at one place. Redeem 100% of your ixigo money balance on your next flight booking.” One can also, it claims, make automated web checkins, set smart fare alerts, check holiday calendar, flight status, and flight tracker. You can also compare hotel tariffs and find the cheapest room rates across the web with the best deals & discounts.