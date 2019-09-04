Apple may launch cheap iPhone next year so that you can afford it

Apple is reportedly mulling to launch a low-cost iPhone model in 2020 to regain the position that it lost to Chinese companies, including Huawei, which is currently facing turmoil over trade with the US. The cheaper iPhone model will be Apple’s second attempt at winning back customers in emerging markets and China where the economic slowdown impeded company’s revenue growth, so much so that it forced the Cupertino-based giant’s market position to the fourth spot.

As per a report by Nikkei Asian Review, the iPhone model will find similarities with the iPhone SE, which was launched two years back as Apple’s first cheap iPhone model that was aimed at markets where company’s regular mobile phones are exorbitant when compared with their counterparts. Moreover, the value proposition offered by Chinese smartphone makers was welcomed by consumers more than that of Apple.

The name for this iPhone model is not revealed in the report. However, it is being speculated to borrow the nomenclature of iPhone SE. Previously, it was rumoured that Apple was working on iPhone SE 2 to refresh its offerings in the low tier segment, but it didn’t come through. With the persistent slump in sales globally, Apple may be looking to transfer the burden of fetching revenue with a less pricey model.

iPhone SE started at $399 (roughly 29,000) at the time of launch, which gives us an idea of what its sequel would cost. There is also no word on what markets iPhone SE’s successor will arrive in, but based on the information shared by Nikkei, it will be positioned in the mid-range price bracket.

Meanwhile, Apple will be launching its 2019 iPhone models at its grand event on September 10. As many as three iPhone models, which will sport three main cameras for the first time while the display panels on them are expected to be similar to those of last year’s models, are expected to debut alongside a new Apple Watch model.