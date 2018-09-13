Can’t afford expensive iPhone Xs Max? No problem! Buy iPhone X, iPhone 8 at low prices now – How to avail offers

iPhone X price in India has come down (Source: Reuters)

At the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple finally announced the 2018 lineup of iPhones that for the first time come with support for dual SIM cards. While the industry is giving mixed responses to iPhone going the Android way, Apple has a lot riding on the three iPhones to maintain the stronghold in the market despite their steep pricing. Apple launched the iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max as the three new iterations of the last year’s iPhone X, which also means that the entire lineup of the old iPhones will see their pricing slashed.

This time around, Apple has discontinued some of the old iPhones – iPhone X, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone SE in the US. That said, of the four iPhone models, only iPhone SE is discontinued in India while the rest three are available, at least for as long as the old inventory lasts. So, the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s Plus, and iPhone 6s are now available at their new prices in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone Xs, Max, which is the most premium iPhone model to date, costs a whopping Rs 1,44,900 for the 512GB variant in India. Let’s quickly check the new pricing (MRP) of the old iPhones.

The iPhone X, which launched last year and is the baseline model for the three new iPhones, started at Rs 95,390 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,08,930 for the 256GB model. After the revision, the iPhone X 64GB costs Rs 91,900 while the 256GB model will retail at Rs 1,06,900. The iPhone 8 Plus will be available at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB model and Rs 84,900 for the 256GB variant, down from the launch prices of Rs 77,560 and Rs 91,110, respectively. The price of iPhone 8, on the other hand, has come down to Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB variant, as opposed to the previous costs of Rs 67,940 and Rs 81,500 in a respective manner.

The iPhone 7 Plus now retails at Rs Rs. 49,900 for the base 32GB variant and Rs. 59,900 for the one with 128GB, contrary to the earlier pricing of Rs 62,840 and Rs 72,060, respectively. The iPhone 7 32GB will be available Rs 39,900 for the 32GB storage model while the 128GB model costs Rs 49,900. The previous pricing was Rs 52,370 and Rs 61,560, respectively. The iPhone 6s Plus can be purchased at Rs 34,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 44,900 for the 128GB variant, down from Rs 52,240 and Rs 61,450, respectively. The iPhone 6s, on the other hand, will retail at Rs 29,900 for the 32GB model (earlier Rs 42,900) and Rs. 39,900 for the 128GB model (earlier Rs 52,100).