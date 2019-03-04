Canon RP Mirrorless Camera review: Visual treat, more affordable

The in-camera Digital Lens Optimiser corrects aberrations, diffraction and optical distortions as you shoot, producing good image quality right out of the camera.

Camera makers may be facing stiff competition from handset companies equipping their phones with powerful cameras; however Canon is innovating at a frenetic pace to keep the competition at bay. The Japanese imaging major’s entry-level DSLR cameras have seen remarkable growth here in recent years and continue to remain the most popular choice. With its all-new EOS R system introduced last year, Canon is optimistic about maintaining its leadership in the combined DSLR and mirror less market.

To keep up the momentum, Canon has now brought in a new addition in its EOS R family with the launch of its lightest and smallest full-frame mirrorless camera—Canon EOS RP. The EOS RP is a performance-packed all-rounder that comes in a lightweight and compact body. It builds upon the Canon proprietary technology, Digic 8 image processor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF; the camera promises to deliver a great

optical experience in a well-defined body with enhanced ergonomics for easy operability.

Targeted at photography enthusiasts across genres, the EOS RP aims to enable users to experience the benefits of a full frame mirrorless camera at an affordable price—`1,10,495 (EOS RP body) and `1,99,490 (EOS RP kit with RF24-105mm f/4L USM lens). The EOS R (body only) is priced `1,74,995. The new EOS RP can be coupled with RF mount adapter, allowing users full access to Canon’s existing range of more than 70 EF and EF-S series. It comes with 26.2 megapixel, Dual Pixel CMOS AF and Digic 8 processor making it ideal for advanced still and video shooting.

Thanks to the Digic 8 processor, the EOS RP is able to deliver good image quality in any situation. Its Auto Lighting Optimiser feature balances the brightest and darkest point to accentuate the details of the images to deliver a well exposed image, even in backlit conditions.

The EOS RP is equipped with a 26.2 megapixel Full Frame CMOS sensor to capture vivid images images with crisp details. Its native ISO range of 100-40,000 which can be expanded to ISO range of 50-1,02,400 produces low-noise images with rich details, even in low-light conditions.

The Dual Sensing IS of the EOS RP that detects camera shakes from its gyroscopic sensor and the CMOS sensor provides Image Stabilisation that allows user to capture images at shutter speed of up to five stops slower, most useful especially in low light conditions.

Together with Dual Pixel CMOS AF, the EOS RP shoots in 4K resolution at 24p/25p video footage, allowing users to focus accurately and shoot smoothly. With Touch & Drag AF, users can create pull-focus effects and also enable focus transition simply by moving their finger from one to another part of the frame on the LCD screen.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,10,495 (EOS RP body);

Rs 1,99,490 (EOS RP kit with RF24-105mm f/4L USM lens)