Canon Powershot G7X Mark III: The point-and-shoot has evolved

The camera uses Canon’s new DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor with a 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor.

I am one of those who, despite my love for photography, do not carry a camera anymore. The smartphone cameras of now are more than capable of sustaining my passion for clicking photos. But there was a time I was never seen without a camera, tucked away safely in my waist pouch. The vintage Sears gave way to the Canon A400 and then my beloved Canon 400D. But my latest possession, a Canon 1200D, is gathering dust somewhere in the house. I find no use for it as such with the iPhone in my pocket at all times.

This is why I wanted to test out the Canon Powershot G7X Mark III, a high-end point-and-shoot from the Japanese camera major. I wanted to see where the point-and-shoot segment was after being decimated by the smartphone. The new 20.1MP Canon Powershot G7X is a very compact, sturdy camera that comes easily in your grip. It has a pop-up flash and a 3-inch touchscreen LCD which can be rotated to help take videos of yourself or to focus from weird angles. There is a lens around the ring, which along with the dial near the menu button can be used to select the right settings. There is also a settings ring near the trigger. All well laid out and easy to understand.

The camera uses Canon’s new DIGIC 8 Imaging Processor with a 1-inch stacked CMOS sensor. So the results are very good and almost at par with what you would get with an entry-level DSLR. The camera offers very quick autofocus and you can also use the screen to select the size of the focus area and the exact spot you want to lock it on. Plus, you can achieve an unprecedented 1/25600s shutter speed with the electronic mode.

I loved the low light capabilities of this camera, which seemed almost at par with some of then mirrorless models I have used. This camera too lets you expand ISO up to 25600. Also, the full manual mode offers DSLR-like controls, which was not common in point and shoots before. I did a bit of experimenting with the same and the results were very satisfying.

There are many preset modes too, though these are not really new features. However, the fisheye mode and HDR options are great for those who love to click photos for Instagram and other social media platforms. One issue I faced was the small lag in the photos being saved when shot using some of the present modes. I am not sure if this was because of the SD card or the processing power of the camera itself.

The camera Canon Powershot G7X comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and you can use the Canon app to pair the camera. Once paired the photos shot on the camera can be easily transferred to the smartphone for editing and sharing. The entire experience was smooth and not frustrating as some of my recent experiences. The camera offers a live streaming option to YouTube as well.

Now, that is not the only reason why this camera might find favour with vloggers. There is also 4K capability at 25 frames per second and an improved Full HD at 12o frames per second. The videos shot on the Canon Powershot G7X appears smooth even as you move from wide to zoom.

The box price of Rs 52,995, might appear a bit steep for a point-and-shoot. But then this is no ordinary point-and-shoot. This is a camera that has evolved with the times and caters to the needs of present-day users with connectivity, high-end video capability and ease of use.

Estimated street price: Rs 52,995