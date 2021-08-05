Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G670: This printer makes printing at home easier and cheaper

The Pixma Cloud Link service allows users to connect their printers to social networks and cloud storage for remote printing and scanning.

Working and studying at home due to Covid-19 means printing at home too! But, the moot point is you don’t need a pricey behemoth seen in most offices. Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G670 printer is a multi-functional machine – it adds scan and copy functions on top of printing—and a good amalgamation of next level modern technology and cost-efficiency that adequately serves today’s customer working and learning from home.

Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G670 retails for Rs 24,801 and what I liked best about this Canon offering is that it keeps things affordable, is compact and hardly occupies much real estate and is quite reliable. It is quite capable of handling all the work documents and is in line with the company’s objective of promoting the photo printing culture; it is a refillable ink tank for high volume photo printing. Let us check out the finer details of this Canon wonder.

This new G series printer promises to print at ultra low-cost while delivering very high yields. Trust me, it delivers what it promises. The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4×6-inch prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about cost of printing. Unlike conventional designs, the G670 is not only a breeze to maintain, it is also built to live through high print volume demands. Featuring a modular structure with replaceable components that users can replace easily after long usage leading to wear, which otherwise would require a visit to the service centre for replacement.

The G670 features six-colour all-dye ink tank system. Along with Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black the printer comes with the new Red and Grey inks. The addition of red ink supercharges photographs ranging from blood-red sunsets to automobiles in gleaming red, injecting an arterial intensity not possible with composite inks.

Grey ink ensures consistent monochromatic accuracy in print after print, while Black ink adds contrast, enhancing subject focus as well as fore from background separation. As mentioned earlier, the G670 adds scan and copy functions on top of printing, differing from its younger sibling G570 which only offers printing.

Moving further, the no-squeeze spillage-free ink bottle design automatically releases the requisite amount of ink during setup and ink fills, avoiding spillovers and ink splatter. For the environmentally conscious, a unique power-saving feature automatically turns off the printer after a period of inactivity, while any print instruction sent from smartphone or laptop achieves the opposite, powering up the printer automatically from sleep.

For the tech-savvy lot, the free Canon Print Inkjet/Selphy mobile app enables users to print directly from, or scan images to mobile devices, as well as controlling printer settings and receiving device alerts. The Pixma Cloud Link service allows users to connect their printers to social networks and cloud storage for remote printing and scanning.

Furthermore, the free Canon PosterArtist Lite enables both professionals and home users to effortlessly create gorgeous flyers and posters from a wide selection of 1,300 templates, photos and clipart. The PosterArtist Lite software is only available for the Windows operating system.

Key takeaways: The Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G670 is a compact and inexpensive machine with all the features you could ask for from a home office printer. It can print, scan, copy and supports wireless and mobile printing. Its real strength is in printing photos. We were impressed by its ease of use and overall print quality, hence it finds a strong mention for those working from home in the new normal.

KEY FEATURES:

Dimensions: Approx. 445 x 340 x 167mm

Photo ISO print speed: Approx. 47s

Print, scan, copy capabilities

Printup to 3800 prints 10.16 x 15.24cm (4 x 6-inch)

Load up to 30 sheets of photo paper

Borderless photo printing up to A4 size

Supports wireless and mobile printing

Estimated street price: Rs 24,801