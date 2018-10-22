Canon Pixma G3010 review: Hassle-free, reliable printing at low cost

The compact design of Canon Pixma G3010 is built with space saving functionality in mind, making it a convenient and ideal choice for smaller work areas.

An increasing number of people today work from home without coming to an office. Many among us are self-employed and, thanks to modern communication technology, operate from home office and small office environments. A sturdy and reliable printer is central to such a work set-up that can address our work-oriented tasks, plus meet the homework assignments of children.

The compact design of Canon Pixma G3010 is built with space saving functionality in mind, making it a convenient and ideal choice for smaller work areas. The new offering from this Japanese firm is an ideal printer for homes and small businesses enterprises. It can print, copy and scan easily from mobile phones, tablets and laptops which are connected over the same Wi-Fi network.

You do not require the assistance of an IT professional to set up the Pixma G3010; it is simple and just a 5-minute job. It is powered by Hybrid ink system; basically there is a front-facing, built-in refillable ink tank system, making it convenient to monitor ink levels and refill when required. Paired with the ink bottle’s spill-resistant tops, the system is designed to provide seamless and clean usability at home and office.

The G3010 has a 1.2 inch segment LCD display which enables a user in making multiple document copies easily. It also enhances the easy use of printer configuration options without using a PC. This can be achieved if the devices are over the same Wi-Fi network set-up. The printer also supports direct wireless connection to mobile devices and tablets without a router.

At my end, I connected the G3010 with my Windows-based Dell laptop and also synced it with my Android device. With high page yield ink bottles upto 7000 pages, users can print without having to worry about cost of ink, or ink supplies running low. The new printer All-in-One wireless Ink Tank colour printer is enabled to deliver upto 6,000 black-and-white document pages and 7,000 colour document pages on the bundled set of four ink bottles. Page size supported is 4 x 6-inches till A4, Letter, Legal, A5, B5 and Duplex Print.

Design-wise, the G3010 comes across as a sturdy piece of hardware that can withstand moderate rough handling. The new printer’s direct mobile printing feature enables access to printing on the go, feeding the appetites of businesses with high print volume demands. Beyond its key feature of high-volume productivity, the improved colour image quality brings out the best in documents and images, delivering sharper text and vibrant colours, making for brilliant photographs.

Highly recommended for those who are looking for high volume printing at affordable cost.