Canon Pixma G 6070 review: A fine choice for families and small office set-ups

For many years now, numerous technology majors have been articulating the need for a paperless office; most of the government agencies are also encouraging the use of the digital medium instead of a paper-based environment. However, as a society, we are still acutely dependent on paper. A case in point: the CISF personnel manning the airport entry gates are more comfortable reading the traveller details on a piece of paper, instead on a mobile screen. So are enforcement agencies such as Traffic Police personnel, who have a strong preference for checking the car and driver details in a paper format than the digital medium. Long story short, a paperless world still hasn’t happened. Printers, especially all-in-ones, are therefore in great demand.

At our homes too, a printer has become a necessity especially among school children and college students to cater to their homework, project assignments, etc. The best part: intense competition among competitors such as HP, Epson, Canon and others has forced prices to such absurd lows that you can now walk into a store and walk out with a brand new printer that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. Canon, the Japanese technology firm, has witnessed a rapid growth in its printer business here. Recently, the company expanded its ink tank Pixma G Series. It has a popular integrated-in-body ink tank design along with the printers which combine a small footprint with automatic two-sided printing, large paper feeding capacity, and full network compatibility which makes it the perfect partner for offices with high print volume demands.

The all new Pixma G 6070, priced at Rs 21,499, is a multifunction printer that handles all printing, scanning, and copying jobs easily. Additionally, the printer comes with the Ethernet port and wireless connectivity which ensures flexibility in placement anywhere in office. I set it up at home and needless to say, the Canon machine was an instant hit with my daughter for the reasons described above. The compact design of this Canon printer is built with space saving functionality in mind, making it a convenient and ideal choice for smaller work areas. At my end, I connected the G 6070 with my Windows-based Dell laptop and also synced it with my Android device.

Let me talk about some of the features which make the Pixma G 6070 convenient to use.

Canon has introduced a hassle-free process by introducing the new ink bottle design that drain readily into empty tanks with zero need for squeezing during the refill process. Pigment black ink formulation has also been improved, delivering a higher optical density when printing on plain papers, so text and fine printed lines show enhanced contrast.

Another interesting thing to note is the two-way channel in the ink bottle funnel. It regulates the air pressure intelligently so that ink filling stops automatically once the maximum ink level is achieved.

In its running, the Pixma G 6070 delivers upto 8,300 black and white and 7,700 colour document pages, with an ultra low delivering significant cost savings on ink supplies for businesses that need to print frequently in large volumes.

Canon has further introduced the two-way paper feed design. With the front cassette and the rear tray feeding options, two kinds of media can be loaded at anytime. User can load different sizes of papers for printing needs such as ID card sized papers, envelopes and glossy photo papers in the tray. Canon has a monitoring window feature in the front cassette to keep a check on the paper supplies. For large printing requirements, users can enjoy upto 350 sheets of uninterrupted printing.

This efficient printer supports wired LAN and Wireless LAN which lets you print and scan from your iOS and Android mobile devices through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app. You can now connect to your Facebook and Instagram accounts through the Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY app or access photos on Dropbox and Google Drive via the Canon Pixma Cloud Link service. You can print documents and photos from social media or cloud services.

In summary, Canon Pixma G 6070 is a sturdy piece of equipment that can withstand moderate rough handling. Printing, scanning, and copying jobs is a breeze here. The printer is ideal for small office or home environment that need decent amount of, or high volume printing at affordable cost. Highly recommended.

* Estimated street price: Rs 21,499