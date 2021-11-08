Canon PIXMA E4570 Printer: A good printer for home use

Priced at Rs 9,910, the all-new PIXMA E4570 offers a suite of productivity features, combined with high print yields and low-cost printing, making it an ideal essential for students, home offices, and even small offices.

Printers are in demand these days, primarily because of the continuing work and study from home on account of the pandemic. Driving the seamless adoption of a hybrid work environment, the Canon PIXMA E4570 has been built to cater to the growing demands of customers willing to get a quick fix solution to their printing needs from the comforts of their home. Priced at Rs 9,910, the all-new PIXMA E4570 offers a suite of productivity features, combined with high print yields and low-cost printing, making it an ideal essential for students, home offices, and even small offices.

The PIXMA E4570 can print up to 400 prints of text documents with the use of the PG-47 black ink cartridge, while the CL-57S colour cartridge can print up to 180 prints, ideal for school projects and even use in a home office. Both ink cartridges are affordably priced and easily replaceable, making it an attractive option.

The compact size of this printer hides a generous feature-set. Not only does this printer support print, scan, copy and fax functions, a 20-sheet compact Automatic Document Feeder helps with digitising piles of schoolwork, written notes or invoices into images or PDF.

The PIXMA E4570 also supports automatic two-sided printing, as well as other convenient features such as the ability to copy an ID card onto a single page, as well as an audible alert when a document original has been left under the scanning lid after scanning.

The PIXMA E4570 is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. A wide range of documents that can be printed via voice command varies from colouring pages and origami to message cards and shopping lists, empowering users to perform a wide variety of tasks at one time. Users can set up the printer wirelessly with the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, and enjoy printing, copying and even scanning from a smartphone or tablet. They can also print or scan to the cloud and check remaining ink levels remotely.

Estimated street price: Rs 9,910