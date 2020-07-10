Canon launches its most powerful EOS R5 8K-shooting mirrorless camera in India

Canon has also packed EOS R5 with ‘Dual Pixel CMOS AF II’ to provide full focus composed of 1,053 randomly selected AF Zones.

Canon has finally launched its much-awaited mirrorless high definition, EOS R5, and EOS R6 cameras in India. Canon has brought in these cameras with impressive features, with the EOS R5 getting 8K video recording capabilities and more. Apart from the EOS R5 and EOS R6, the company has also introduced four new RF lenses including a zoom lens, a macro lens, and two super-telephoto lenses along with the PROGRAF Pro-300 printer.

EOS R5

Canon has launched EOS R5 at Rs 3,39,995 and it will be available for purchase from August 2020. Canon has packed the new EOS R5 with impressive features such as up to 8 in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) stops for improved quality images, especially of moving objects. Canon claims that the EOS R5 is weather resistant. Canon has introduced EOS R5 with a CMOS sensor with 45-megapixels and the Digic X processor.

The EOS R5 can shoot videos in 8K resolution at up to 30p, and up to 120p for 4K video. With EOS R5, pictures can be clicked with the use of an electronic shutter at up to 20fps, or the mechanical shutter at upto 12fps.

Canon has also packed EOS R5 with ‘Dual Pixel CMOS AF II’ to provide full focus composed of 1,053 randomly selected AF Zones.

Canon EOS R6

The Canon EOS R6 is priced at Rs 2,15,995 and in India and it will be available for purchase beginning in August 2020 along with Canon EOS R5. Just like the EOS R5, Canon has packed EOS R6 with ‘Dual Pixel CMOS AF II’ and IBIS system.

EOS R6 has been packed with a 20.1 megapixels CMOS sensor along with the Digic X processor. Canon claims users can shoot 4K video up to 60p, 1080p videos at up to 120p slow motion, and full-solution images. The company has also said that photographers can click at 20fps with an electronic shutter while the mechanical shutter can enable them to click at 12fps. Canon EOS R6 does not have the option of RAW video to the EOS R6.