Canon is bringing its top-of-the-line EOS R3 mirrorless camera to India this November at a price of Rs 4,99,995

This is Canon's most advanced mirrorless camera yet.

Canon is finally unveiling full details of its top-of-the-line EOS R3 mirrorless camera today including specs, price, and availability. The R3 will be available in India simultaneously with global markets in November at a price of Rs 4,99,995. It is joined by two relatively affordable RF lenses, the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 telephoto zoom (Rs 58,995) and the ultra-wide RF16 mm f/2.8 STM prime (Rs 26,995). Both will be available in October.

Coming to the EOS R3, this is Canon’s most advanced mirrorless camera yet. To recall, the company had first announced plans that it was working on something like this back in April though no specific details around hardware or pricing were shared at that point in time. It is sharing more details today touting the camera’s high speed, fast AF and low-light performance. The R3 also packs some serious tracking and recognition capabilities inside a body that’s fairly reminiscent of the EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera sharing “the same dust and drip resistance performance” and magnesium alloy design.

The R3 has a 24.1-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor and can shoot at up to 30fps with the electronic shutter and 12fps with the mechanical shutter with AF/AE tracking. It has a native ISO range of 100 to 102,400. Speaking of videos, it can shoot 6K at 60fps RAW and 10-bit 4K at 120fps in uncropped Canon Log 3 format.

Canon says it is using deep-learning technology to enhance Eye Detection AF on the R3 going so far as to claim the camera can focus on the eye even if the face is partially covered or masked. It has also improved Head Detection AF similarly, it adds. At the same time, it is adding a Vehicle Priority AF system to the camera for detecting automobiles and motorcycles with ‘great precision.’

Moving on, the R3 has a 3.2-inch 4.15-million-dots LCD touch screen and a 5.76-million-dot OLED EVF. It comes with dual card slots, one that supports a CFexpress (Type-B) card and other, an SD (UHS-II) card. Canon is promising ‘full day of shooting on a single charge,’ and is bunding Power Delivery (PD) charging via a compatible USB-C cable with its new high-end camera.