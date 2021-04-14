Canon announces EOS R3 mirrorless camera in response to Nikon’s top-end Z9 model

The EOS R3 is in the middle of the development process at present but the R3 model should outdo EOS R5 which is Canon's current flagship mirrorless camera.

Responding to rival competitor Nikon which last month announced the development of its highest-end Z9 mirrorless camera, Canon is developing its own top end mirrorless camera. The company has announced the development of EOS R3 which is expected to offer stiff competition to Nikon’s camera. The EOS R3 is in the middle of the development process at present but the R3 model should outdo EOS R5 which is Canon’s current flagship mirrorless camera.

If the look of the camera is anything to go by, the camera looks sturdy with a built-in vertical grip which would enable both landscape as well as portrait photographs. As far as the body design and layout is concerned, the camera comes close to the EOS-1D X Mark III which is the company’s top-end DSLR camera. The camera will be provided with dust and water resistant features which should make it a perfect match for varied users including documentary filmmakers, journalists, wildlife photographers among others.

As per the press release issued by the company, it is going to be the first camera to be studded with a 35mm full-frame stacked CMOS sensor. The image processor and electronic shutter of the camera have also been designed in a manner to enable 30fps shooting with AF and AE tracking. The company is also betting big on the camera’s autofocus capabilities which makes it an equally good choice for immature camera users. The company apart from releasing the model’s name and limited features has not divulged much about the camera. The price of the hefty camera as well as the release date have been held back by the company for now and will be revealed at a later stage.