Candy Crush unlocks unlimited lives for all players during Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: The Candy Crush Saga, which is one of the most popular mobile puzzle games, has added unlimited lives for all players till April 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak. A part of the World Health Organization’s ‘Play apart together’ initiative, all the games by developer King have now been given unlimited lives.

The development was announced by the official Twitter handle of the Candy Crush Saga. The post said that it had partnered with the World Health Organization (WHO) to encourage the players to maintain social distance. It said that the best thing that all of us could do to protect everyone was to spend some time apart and follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing.

Earlier, the game used to give five lives to a player, and a life was lost every time a player failed to clear a level. Once all five lives were lost, the player either had to wait for the life to be recharged or had to pay for extra lives. However, with this update, it means that a player can continue to play even if he keeps failing to clear a level over and over.

According to a report in The Verge, seven games have been included in this initiative. These are Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Pet Rescue Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga.

The Candy Crush Saga game has thousands of different levels which the user needs to solve. It became a rage when it was launched in 2012 and continues to be one of the favourite mobile games among puzzle solvers.

#PlayApartTogether is a joint initiative between WHO and the gaming industry to promote social distancing during the outbreak of COVID-19. It is an attempt to give the users something to do at home so that they do not feel the need to go out of the house, violating the lockdown which has been put in place by several countries all over the world to curtail the spread of coronavirus.