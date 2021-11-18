CANDES IoT SMART WI-FI FAN: A smart choice for the smart home

Most importantly, it uses less power, covers a much wider area and, therefore, the perfect addition to any modern home.

Candes Technology is a new-age venture for the smart, tech-savvy consumer. It offers a wide range of home and kitchen products including geysers, fans, heaters LED TVs, toasters, washing machines and many more. Basically, its key objective is to build smart homes for a smart India. Recently, it has introduced an Internet of Technology (IoT) Smart Wi-Fi fan that works with Alexa, Google

Assistant, remote and Candes app for its customers. The fan is remote- and mobile app-operated. It is available for Rs 2,999 on the Candes website and other e-commerce sites.

Personally, I believe that ceiling fans are great space-saving appliances to make your home appear bigger. Candes’ IoT based fan is a high quality, silent piece of equipment. With this high-tech addition to your home, you can stay cool, light and breezy all through the year. It comes in an elegant contemporary design, with matt finish paint.

It has a high carbon steel bearing, non-corrosive high-grade aluminum motor body and blades along with pure electrolytic grade copper windings wire on motor that ensures longer life of the product. Additionally, the fan comes with dynamically balanced blades (blade sweep is 1200mm). Its high speed motor produces a high-speed rotation (440 RPM) and ensures better heat dissipation.

Candes Smart Wi-Fi fan comes with smart features like fan scheduling, fan time, rurbo mode, sleep mode, breeze mode, reverse rotation. Multiple fans can be connected to the same app. This Candes fan pairs easily with smart home technology like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Overall, it is quite fast and super-quiet, compact and quite light (4kg, 300g). Most importantly, it uses less power, covers a much wider area and, therefore, the perfect addition to any modern home.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999